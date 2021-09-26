Myles Gaskin start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Though the Miami Dolphins will have some uncertainty on offense with Tua Tagovailoa on the shelf, the rest of their backfield has some clarity. Myles Gaskin, the team’s leading rusher in 2020, again has carved out a sizable role in Miami’s offense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Myles Gaskin

The Dolphins went through most of training camp and the preseason without a defined hierarchy at running back. However, two weeks into the regular season, it appears that Gaskin has established himself as the clear lead back in the rotation. The third-year pro has played on 58% of the team’s offensive snaps so far in 2021, more than double the next highest percentage by a Miami running back.

With Tagovailoa out, the Dolphins’ tandem of offensive coordinators will likely funnel more of the touches through the backfield. As a capable runner and pass catcher, Gaskin should prove to be the primary beneficiary.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Myles Gaskin as a RB2 in PPR and a FLEX in standard format.