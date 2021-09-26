Malcolm Brown start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will take the field without their starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa. That will put more of the offensive burden in the hands of the running backs, including offseason acquisition Malcolm Brown, when the team faces off against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Malcolm Brown

For a time during the preseason, Malcolm Brown appeared to have usurped Myles Gaskin’s role as the lead back in the Dolphins offense. However, as Week 1 approached, the team turned back to Gaskin, who now has a firm grasp on the job.

But Brown has somehow slipped further back. Through two weeks, He has 10 total touches for 37 yards and no trips to the endzone, putting him behind Gaskin and second-year back Salvon Ahmed. The Dolphins might lean more on the backups with Tagovailoa sidelined, but neither seems likely to garner extensive touches without an injury to the starter.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Malcolm Brown.