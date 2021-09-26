Will Fuller start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Due to a suspension and personal reasons, wide receiver Will Fuller has yet to make his regular-season debut with the Miami Dolphins. It appears the deep threat will finally make his return to the field this Sunday when the Dolphins take on the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins WR Will Fuller

From his earliest days in the NFL, Fuller’s vertical speed has defined his role. The Houston Texans deployed Fuller mostly on go routes and other long-developing patterns, targeting him on deep shots and to change the geometry of the defense. Fuller did develop into a more well-rounded wideout, but he didn’t receive the opportunity to showcase his evolution until 2020 after DeAndre Hopkins left Houston.

Fuller’s role in Miami probably won’t perfectly emulate the one he had early in his Texans tenure. However, he probably won’t see as many targets on shorter routes as he did last season either given the presence of veteran DeVante Parker and first-round pick Jaylen Waddle. And with Jacoby Brissett now under center, the offense might not go deep too frequently regardless of the target.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Will Fuller.