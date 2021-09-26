Jaylen Waddle start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins will have a new look at quarterback on Sunday as Tua Tagovailoa is out with an injury to his ribs. Jacoby Brissett will get the call so all pass catchers are impacted in this offense, and here’s a look at what it means for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle

Brissett played nearly the entire game in the Week 2 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills, and Waddle led all Dolphins pass catchers with six receptions for 48 yards on eight targets. He has gotten off to a nice start in his NFL career after going for 61 yards and a touchdown in his debut the week before. It will be difficult to predict what his production will look like in this offense with Brissett set to play the full game under center in addition to Will Fuller set to play his first game at Miami. Waddle will go up against a Las Vegas Raiders defense that ranks in the middle of the pack in terms of passing yards per game allowed this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Waddle is a wide receiver No. 5 for this weekend’s matchup from a fantasy perspective with so many question marks including Brissett and the addition of Fuller to the lineup. If he can continue to be an effective player in this offense regardless of quarterback, that is a great sign for a big rookie year.