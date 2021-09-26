DeVante Parker start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins will travel across the country for a Week 3 AFC battle with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Dolphins will be looking to get back on track after being held scoreless last week against the Bills. With a week to prepare, can the Jacoby Brissett-DeVante Parker tandem lead this Miami passing offense to success?

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins WR DeVante Parker

Another week, another game to be cautiously optimistic about DeVante Parker. It seems like every time he’s written off, he does just enough to keep himself on the radar of fantasy managers. Despite Will Fuller and Jaylen Waddle entering the fold this season and garnering all the attention, Parker leads the team in targets and receiving yards through the first two weeks. Fuller will be on the field for the first time this season, though, which could potentially impact Parker’s production. Nevertheless, the Dolphins face a Las Vegas secondary that has given up an average of 254.5 passing yards so far.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Jacoby Brissett is probably more willing to chuck it than Tua is, which bodes well for Parker and the rest of the pass-catchers. Yet, the return of Will Fuller will complicate things and likely take a few targets from Parker. Still, Miami could be playing from behind and would be forced to throw, making Parker a perfectly fine FLEX option this week.