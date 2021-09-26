Mike Gesicki start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Week 3 of the NFL season features an AFC matchup between the Miami Dolphins the Las Vegas Raiders. Miami will look to put an embarrassing Week 2 performance behind them as Jacoby Brissett and the offense look to rebound. If the key is moving the ball through the air, can Mike Gesicki be the one to unlock this offense?

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki

Has there been a more underwhelming player this season than Mike Gesicki? Yes, probably, if you really do your research. But on the surface, not many come to mind quicker than Gesicki. The tight end has caught just three of his nine targets this season for a total of 41 yards. It’s not time to pull the plug on the Gesicki experiment, though. All three of those catches and six of those targets came during Week 2, a game in which Jacoby Brissett threw nearly all of the passes. With Brissett still running the show, it’s feasible that Gesicki could see similar production going forward.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Mike Gesicki against the Raiders. Even with the uptick in production and involvement last week, it is unnecessary to throw him into your starting tight end position until he proves that he can consistently put up numbers.