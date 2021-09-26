Derek Carr start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Derek Carr has caught most of the league by surprise this season. Most people expected him and the Raiders to be 0-2 to start this season. Not only is he 2-0, but he’s played excellent and been a huge reason for his team's success. Right now, he is saving head coach Jon Gruden’s job.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders QB Derek Carr

Carr has been one of the better fantasy football quarterbacks so far this season. He threw for 350+ yards and two touchdowns in both games. What’s more impressive to me is the competition he’s doing this against. The Raiders hosted Baltimore to start the season and beat them in a thrilling overtime game. In Week 2, the Raiders traveled to Pittsburgh and took down the Steelers 26-17.

The Miami Dolphins passing defense struggled during Week 1. They allowed Patriots rookie QB Mac Jones to throw for 281 yards and a touchdown in his debut. However, they improved during Week 2 as they held Josh Allen under 200 passing yards and forced an interception. While Josh Jacobs is banged up, the Raiders will likely throw the ball a ton on Sunday.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

As he’s played great so far, Carr should start for Week 3.