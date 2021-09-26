Peyton Barber start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Peyton Barber has been forced to take on a major role in Las Vegas with Josh Jacobs dealing with injury. Barber has always been a good, reliable goal line back. For a number of years in his career, he’s done most of his damage in the redzone.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders RB Peyton Barber

After not playing in Week 1, Barber rushed 13 times for 32 yards at Pittsburgh. It was not completely expected the Josh Jacobs wouldn’t play. He was the lead back for the Raiders, but that isn’t saying much as their run game never got going.

The Miami Dolphins defense has been one of the worst in football. While the Raiders will have some success in the passing game, don't expect the Raiders to run the ball very much especially if Jacobs isn’t playing.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Barber should sit this week even if Jacobs is out.