Kenyan Drake start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Kenyan Drake was a pretty big signing for Las Vegas this offseason. In Arizona, Drake was the lead back with Chase Edmunds being his backup. Drake has always been a good target in the passing game as well.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders RB Kenyan Drake

In the first two weeks, Drake averaged less than two yards per carry. However, Drake has been a huge asset to the Raiders passing game. He’s caught 10 passes for 105 yards so far this season. Gruden has spoken about slowly getting Drake more and more involved.

Although Miami has been one of the worse run defenses in the league, I still don't expect Drake to have a ton of success in the run game. He will be heavily involved in the passing game whether Jacobs plays or not.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Regardless of Jacobs status, Drake should sit.