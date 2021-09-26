Henry Ruggs start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Many people called Henry Ruggs a reach when the Raiders took him as the first receiver off the board. He didn’t have the best rookie season for a first-round receiver. In 13 games, Ruggs caught 26 passes for 452 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders WR Henry Ruggs

This season, Ruggs has started off well. Week 1, he didn’t play too well against Baltimore as he had just two receptions for 46 yards. During Week 2, Ruggs was one of the top fantasy receivers. In Pittsburgh, he caught five passes for 113 yards and a touchdown.

I would imagine Xavien Howard will spend some time lined up in front of Ruggs on Sunday. Last time these two teams faced off, Ruggs had two targets and no catches. As Carr has improved this season, it seems Ruggs has taken steps forward as well.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Although he had a big Week 2, Ruggs should sit this week.