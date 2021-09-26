Bryan Edwards start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Coming out of college, there was some high praise for Bryan Edwards. After playing in the Reese’s Senior Bowl, Edwards’ name blew up and his draft stock rose. However, he didn’t have too big of a rookie

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders WR Bryan Edwards

This season, Edwards already has seven receptions for 121 yards. Last season, he had 193 yards on the entire season. The Raiders have been extremely patient with Edwards and that has seemed to work in their favor. Expect him to continue to improve throughout this season.

While the Dolphins will put their focus on Darren Waller and Henry Ruggs, this is a game that Edwards can break out. He’s yet to catch a touchdown this season, however I think this will be the week where he catches one. I also expect him to have a ton of receiving yards.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Edwards should start this week.