Kirk Cousins start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Kirk Cousins is heading into Week 3 as the QB10 for fantasy football. Cousins is one of the final quarterbacks that is a pocket passer and doesn’t utilize his legs often. He does have 35 yards rushing on two attempts, but you can’t bank on his rushing to help you. With the Minnesota Vikings entering this one 0-2, they are looking to get into the win column against the Seattle Seahawks.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

The Seahawks are giving up the 11th most passing yards per game in the NFL. Unfortunately for Cousins, they are only giving up about 24.5 points per game. This does land in the middle of the league, but the Vikings offense has already had a lot of mouths to feed. With their wanting to be run-heavy with Dalvin Cook, that limits the upside for Cousins. The game script in this one is expected to favor the pass for the Vikings in the late game, so he may be more involved in this one.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Cousins is right there on the borderline of being startable this week. Sit him this week.