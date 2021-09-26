Russell Wilson start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks are 1-1 heading into Week 3 with a win over the Indianapolis Colts and an overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans. This week, they travel to take on the Minnesota Vikings that just gave up a QB1 performance to Kyler Murray in a loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

Quarterback Russell Wilson has a great matchup this week taking on the Vikings. They are giving up the fifth-most yards per game so far this season. Wilson is averaging 25 fantasy points per game. Wilson has gotten off to a hot start, and the only real surprise here has been that he has done it basically solely using his arm. Wilson only has eight rushing attempts so far this season but has thrown for 597 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions. No need to overthink this one, Wilson should be in your lineup this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Wilson.