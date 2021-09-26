Matthew Stafford start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams knew they needed a major upgrade at quarterback, and through two games, it looks as if they hit the jackpot with Matthew Stafford. This week, Stafford and the Rams could very well find themselves in a shootout against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers, making Stafford an attractive fantasy football starter once again.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams QB Matthew Stafford

Stafford threw a pair of touchdowns and 278 yards last week against the Colts. He also threw his first pick of the season, but it hardly mattered as the Rams cruised to a win. Through two games, the Rams’ new signal caller has five touchdowns and 599 passing yards. He’s been one of the most reliable starting quarterbacks in fantasy too.

The Buccaneers present a tougher challenge than anything the Rams have seen so far. But even the Bucs let Matt Ryan throw to touchdowns (and three picks) last week, so Stafford should be fine despite the tall order.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Matthew Stafford.