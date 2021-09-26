Rob Gronkowski, OJ Howard start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

With a lineup of Rob Gronkowski, OJ Howard and Cameron Brate, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered the season with one of the most talented tight end groups of any team in the NFL. But despite the loaded depth chart, it’s been all Gronk so far this season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs TEs Rob Gronkowski, OJ Howard

Through two games, Gronk has 12 catches on 13 targets for 129 yards and four touchdowns. He’s scored twice in each game so far. He looks close to what he during his heyday in New England as one of the most dominant tight ends to ever play the game.

Howard and Brate, meanwhile, have just one catch each. Even though Howard is recovered from the injury he suffered last season, he’s just not getting the looks and probably won’t with Gronk playing out of his mind.

Gronk does have a tougher matchup this week, so it’s reasonable to expect something less than a third game in a row with two touchdowns. But he’s still worth a starting spot in fantasy lineups given how high his ceiling is right now and his commanding role in an offense that loves to throw the ball.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Rob Gronkowski. Sit OJ Howard.