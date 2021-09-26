Tom Brady start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

After a friendly schedule to start the season, the defending Super Bowl champs get a tough draw in Week 3, heading to Los Angeles for a Sunday game against the Rams. This week’s game is a case of an unstoppable force (the Bucs offense) against an immovable object (the Rams defense.) In the middle of that is quarterback Tom Brady, who faces his stiffest test of the season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs QB Tom Brady

Brady threw five touchdowns last week, an incredible outing, but he was playing the Falcons. The week before that he had four touchdown throws against Dallas. He’s leading the league in touchdown passes so far.

The Rams have only given up one passing touchdown this season, but they’ve only faced illustrious like Andy Dalton and Carson Wentz. From a fantasy football perspective, this is more about managing expectations. Brady and Bucs offense should still be able to muster some points. Now, is Brady going to throw four or five touchdowns here? Unlikely, but he should at least be able to post normal stats, enough to make him a serviceable option for lineups this week. And don’t rule out his ceiling either. You know what they say about counting out ol’ Touchdown Tom.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Tom Brady.