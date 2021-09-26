Leonard Fournette start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are headed to Los Angeles this week to face the Rams, their toughest opponent of the season so far. Naturally, it’s leading to plenty of questions about the fantasy outlook for individual Buccaneers players. For us, what to do with Leonard Fournette is actually a pretty easy decision.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs RB Leonard Fournette

Fournette again led the Bucs’ backfield last week against the Falcons. He had 11 carries for 52 yards and caught four passes for 24 more. He’s more than doubling Ronald Jones in touches. He’s yet to find the end zone, and the Buccaneers aren’t doing much running so far this season to make Fournette more than a backend option in fantasy lineups.

Because they’re playing the Rams this week, Fournette’s ceiling is especially low, taking away whatever incentive there might be to have him in your lineup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Leonard Fournette.