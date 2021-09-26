Ronald Jones start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

After pointing out that all of his running backs were starters, Tampa Bay Buccaneers has shown a decided preference for Leonard Fournette in the backfield. That leaves little work for Ronald Jones and holds his fantasy value down.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs RB Ronald Jones

Despite getting the start last week against the Falcons, Jones was a clear second fiddle to Leonard Fournette. He had just six carries for 27 yards last week against the Falcons, compared to 11 totes for Fournette. He did have one catch on three targets for nine yards too. The week before that Jones had just four attempts, and he hurt his case for more work with a fumble and a blown block in pass protection.

The Buccaneers have a three-man rotation at running back, which is never a good thing for fantasy football lineups, especially in a team that is leaning heavily on the pass so far this season. They’re also playing the Rams this week, never a great fantasy matchup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Ronald Jones.