Gio Bernard start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense is on fire to start the season. Rolling through their first two opponents nearly 40 points per game, all of the offensive scoring has come through the air. Not that their three-man running back committee isn’t contributing, but it’s left all three players with little fantasy football value, especially Gio Bernard.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs RB Gio Bernard

Bernard was supposed to be the third-down back headed into the season, even though head coach Bruce Arians did refer to all of his top three running backs as starters. Despite the head coach’s label, Bernard isn’t showing up much in the box score so far. He’s yet to have a single rushing attempt this season, and through two games he’s caught four passes for 28 yards. He’s just not getting the work to be useful in fantasy lineups. And it’s not going to get much easier this week against the Rams defense.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Gio Bernard.