Extreme Rules 2021: How to watch and what to watch for WWE September PPV

The WWE returns to pay-pew-view on Sunday with Extreme Rules coming live from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. This will be the final PPV before the company shakes up both the Raw and Smackdown rosters with the WWE Draft next month. Who walks out on top here will give a good indication of the direction for both shows in the fall.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, September 26

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Live stream: Streaming live on Peacock. You can sign up and watch this and every WWE pay-per-view for $5 a month.

What to watch

The card will feature five championship bouts headlined by WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his belt against The Demon Finn Balor. Reigns’ title run has stretched over a year and the walls are starting to close in on him as he’s been fighting battles on multiple fronts. We’ll see if he can conquer the Demon in Columbus.

Also, Bianca Belair has been looking for redemption since losing her Smackdown Women’s Championship to Becky Lynch in less than a minute at SummerSlam. We’ll see these two battle each other in a proper match for the first time here.

Full list of matches*

WWE Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. “The Demon” Finn Balor (Extreme Rules match)

Smackdown Women’s Championship - Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Raw Women’s Championship - Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss

Unites States Championship - Damian Priest (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy

Smackdown Tag Team Championship- The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits

Liv Morgan vs. Carmella

*Card subject to change