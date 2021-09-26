How to watch Extreme Rules via live stream

The WWE is back on pay-per-view on Sunday with their annual Extreme Rules event coming live from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH.

You will only be able to watch Extreme Rules via Peacock. The streaming service is $5 per month for its regular service and $10 a month for its premium plus service with no ads. You can access Peacock on Apple and Google devices, as well as the various Xbox One playforms, through Xfinity X1 and Flex and VIZIO and LG smart TVs. It will be available for Playstations starting July 20.

Below is a full list of matches and titles on the line for the PPV.

Full card*

WWE Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. “The Demon” Finn Balor (Extreme Rules match)

Smackdown Women’s Championship - Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Raw Women’s Championship - Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss

Unites States Championship - Damian Priest (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy

Smackdown Tag Team Championship- The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits

Liv Morgan vs. Carmella

*Card subject to change