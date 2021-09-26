Full card for WWE’s 2021 Extreme Rules PPV

WWE returns to pay-per-view on Sunday with Extreme Rules coming live at 8 p.m. ET from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. This will also be the final pay-per-view before the company shakes up the rosters of bot Raw and Smackdown with the WWE Draft. The outcomes of these matches will give a sign of where they’re going heading into the fall.

Five championship matches will headline the show including an epic clash between WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and “The Demon” Finn Balor. Reigns has held onto the Universal belt for over a year but has been confronted my numerous challengers over the past month including a returning Brock Lesnar. Balor is undefeated on the main roster when tapping into his alter ego so something has to give here.

2021 Extreme Rules full card*

WWE Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. “The Demon” Finn Balor (Extreme Rules match)

Smackdown Women’s Championship - Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Raw Women’s Championship - Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss

Unites States Championship - Damian Priest (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy

Smackdown Tag Team Championship- The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits

Liv Morgan vs. Carmella

*Card subject to change