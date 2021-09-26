What time WWE Extreme Rules PPV starts, when main event starts on Sunday

WWE returns to pay-per-view on Sunday with its annual Extreme Rules show coming live from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH.

The event is set to stream live on Peacock at 8 p.m. ET. New subscribers can pay $5 per month for its regular service, and $10 per month for its premium service with no ads.

Unless more matches are suddenly added to the card, these matches will most likely get time to tell their own unique stories. The main event of Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor will most likely start at around 10:30 p.m. ET considering these PPVs go just about three-hours long.

2021 Extreme Rules full card*

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿WWE Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. “The Demon” Finn Balor (Extreme Rules match)

Smackdown Women’s Championship - Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Raw Women’s Championship - Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss

Unites States Championship - Damian Priest (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy

Smackdown Tag Team Championship- The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits

Liv Morgan vs. Carmella

*Card subject to change