Tyler Higbee start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

After years of splitting tight end snaps, the Los Angeles Rams entered the 2021 season with a clear number one at the position. Needless to say, with the time share situation settled, fantasy football managers were all over Tyler Higbee. Through two games, things have been up and down, but he looks like a solid option this week against the Buccaneers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams TE Tyler Higbee

In the first game of the season, Higbee caught five passes on six targets for 68 yards. He didn’t see as many targets last week against the Colts, catching just one pass on one target for eight yards. But, his playing time with the offense is secure, and there’s nobody else there to command snaps that would otherwise go to Higbee.

The Bucs defense is pretty good, but they are giving up an average of more than 15 points per game to opposing tight ends through two games, though they’ve yet to allow a tight end to find the end zone. Higbee should bounce back this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Tyler Higbee.