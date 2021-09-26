Sony Michel start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams backfield has some question marks this weekend due to the status of Darrell Henderson. He is listed as questionable at this point with an injury to his ribs, and Sony Michel might be the main beneficiary if Henderson is unable to play in Week 3.

Update — Reports are saying Henderson is unlikely to play vs. the Bucs, so Michel should draw the start in the backfield. As was alluded to below, Tampa Bay’s run defense is stout, so really only start Michel if you have to. If you have a better option, roll with it. Otherwise Michel doesn’t offer much upside.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Sony Michel

Michel was a non-factor last weekend until Henderson went down with an injury in the fourth quarter. He played well in relief and saw a decent workload, which is obviously a good sign if Henderson cannot play this weekend. Michel finished with 10 carries for 46 yards, while Jake Funk came in for passing downs, which would likely be the rotation with Henderson out of the lineup this weekend in a big game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If Henderson plays, Michel is not usable from a fantasy perspective even though his workload is likely to be increased with Henderson not being 100%. If Henderson is unable to go, Michel can be looked at as a No. 3 running back in a relatively tough matchup.