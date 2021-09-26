Robert Woods start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams still have one of the best 1-2 punches at wide receiver of any team with Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods. But so far it’s been Kupp dominating the receiving categories for the team. But don’t worry, Woods is still an important part of this offense, and they’ll need him in a big way against the Buccaneers this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Robert Woods

Woods was targeted nine times last week, and he caught five of those throws for 65 yards. He also had two rushing attempts six yards against the Colts last Sunday. He scored a touchdown in the season opener, adding 27 receiving yards and seven rushing yards in that one.

But he’s clearly second fiddle to Cooper Kupp, who’s made a strong connection with quarterback Matthew Stafford. Kupp’s likely to get more attention from Tampa Bay’s defense this week, which adds to Woods’ fantasy value.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Robert Woods.