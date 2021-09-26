Cooper Kupp start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams made a big bet in the offseason that quarterback Matthew Stafford would light up an offense that wasn’t nearly as explosive as it could be. They were not wrong. On the field, wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been one of the biggest beneficiaries

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Cooper Kupp

Kupp is lighting up the box score every week so far this season. He’s posted 100-yard-plus receiving efforts in both games, finding the end zone in each one. Last week against the Colts, Kupp caught nine passes on 11 targets for 163 yards and two touchdowns.

The Rams’ schedule hasn’t exactly been the league’s most difficult, and they’ll face a tall task against the visiting Buccaneers this weekend. But that’s no reason to put Kupp on the bench in your fantasy football league. Even against that defense, he’s still likely to produce and his ceiling is sky high.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Cooper Kupp.