Darrell Henderson start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams backfield is one to monitor as we get closer to their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Darrell Henderson is currently listed as questionable with an injury to his ribs.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Darrell Henderson

In Week 2, Henderson had a respectable fantasy performance with 53 yards on 13 rushing attempts with a touchdown in addition to catching three of five targets for 29 yards in the passing game. Unfortunately, he left the game in the fourth quarter due to the injury and never re-entered. Rib injuries are difficult to project because a lot of it is simply pain tolerance, so be sure to check the injury updates often ahead of Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even if Henderson plays, it’s likely he will not handle his usual workload to risk further injury this early in the season. If he is able to go, we can still trust him as a low-end running back No. 2, but he’s still a risky play as he could leave the game early.