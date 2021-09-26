Chris Carson start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Chris Carson enters this matchup with the Minnesota Vikings as the RB15 in half-PPR scoring formats. The Vikings are giving up the 11th most rushing yards to opposing running backs. They are also susceptible to giving up receptions to the running back as Chase Edmonds of the Arizona Cardinals caught all five of his targets.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks RB Chris Carson

Carson has become a standout running back for the Seattle Seahawks. In Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts, Carson ran the ball 16 times for 91 yards and caught all three of the targets he has seen this season. In Week 2, he had 31 yards rushing, but he found the endzone twice. The Seahawks' offense matches up really well against the Vikings' defense and Carson is in line for a good workload.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Chris Carson as an RB1 this week with the good matchup.