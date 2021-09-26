Tyler Lockett start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Tyler Lockett appeared to be touchdown dependent in 2020 as a fantasy option as the majority of his fantasy points came from multi-score games and 200-yard performances. He has started this season at a blistering pace that has him going into Week 3 as the WR2 overall in half-PPR scoring.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett

Lockett has 12 receptions on the year, but he has over 100 receiving yards in both games so far this season. He looked great in the Seattle Seahawks season debut against the Indianapolis Colts when he had 100 yards and two touchdowns. And then he torched the Tennessee Titans defense for 178 yards and a touchdown. He is averaging 25.9 fantasy points per game through the team’s two games this season. This week, he draws the Minnesota Vikings defense that is giving up the seventh-most passing yards in the NFL. Rookie wide receiver Rondale Moore of the Arizona Cardinals just finished as the WR5 with 17.4 fantasy points against the Vikings last week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Lockett with confidence this week.