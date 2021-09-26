DK Metcalf start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

DK Metcalf was drafted as the WR6 in half-PPR scoring formats, and he isn’t returning that value to start the 2021 season. Through the Seattle Seahawks' first two games, Metcalf is the WR35. At least this week he has a favorable matchup, but Metcalf is going to have to get on the same page with Wilson soon before he becomes an trade low candidate for your fantasy teams.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR DK Metcalf

Metcalf has 10 receptions on 16 targets for 113 yards and a touchdown through two games. While he isn’t playing poorly, he just isn’t having as much success as his teammate Tyler Lockett. While Lockett has at least 100 yards and a touchdown in each game so far this season, Metcalf barely has that through two. While he had been the consistently favored receiver in 2020, it seems that Wilson currently has eyes for Lockett. While this won’t take Metcalf out of your lineups with this matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, if he doesn’t have a good performance here, it may be time to see what his trade value is in your league.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Metcalf.