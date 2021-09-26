Gerald Everett, Will Dissly start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is one of the best in the league and he has six passing touchdowns and over 500 yards so far this season. Unfortunately, most of that work has gone to the Seahawk’s receivers and this has left the tight ends kind of in the dust. The tandem on Gerald Everett and Will Dissly appear to be better for real football than for fantasy football at this point.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks TE Gerald Everett, Will Dissly

When the Seahawks brought in Gerald Everett, he was one of the more reliable Wilson had had to play with him. While expectations weren’t sky high for Everett, there was still a glimpse of hope that he could put forth decent fantasy performances. Will Dissly was the incumbent tight end who we have seen have decent days before going down to injuries in the past. Unfortunately, they haven’t been able to get on the same page with Wilson and even a good matchup with the Minnesota Vikings doesn’t give you much hope this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit both of these players until further notice. I honestly wouldn’t even be rostering Dissly.