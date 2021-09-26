Alexander Mattison start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Alexander Mattison is the backup running back for Dalvin Cook and the Minnesota Vikings. With Cook dealing with an ankle injury, Mattison may get the starting nod against the Seattle Seahawks. Mattison has filled in for Cook before but hasn’t ever done much to increase his role in the Vikings’ game plan. He will look to change that this week against a Seahawks defense that is giving up the second-most rush yards per game in the NFL.

Update — Reports are out that the Vikings aren’t confident Cook will be able to play vs. the Seahawks. That would mean Mattison is in line for most of the backfield work. Ameer Abdullah is the other active back. We’ve seen Mattison do OK filling in for Cook, so the Vikings could opt to throw the ball more considering they have a solid crop of receivers and Seattle’s defense has been vulnerable.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings RB Alexander Mattison

Mattison enters this game with only four rushing attempts in the 2021 season. He has caught both of his targets for 21 total yards. He is a talented running back, but he just exists in the shadow of Cook in normal weeks. With the lack of rush defense that the Seahawks are going to have here, Mattison has value if Cook sits. Last season when the teams played, even though Cook was active, Mattison still got 20 carries and he had 112 rushing yards. For some reason, Mattison seems like money only against the Seahawks.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If Cook is active, sit Mattison. If Cook sits, start Mattison as an RB2/Flex.