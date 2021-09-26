Adam Thielen start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Adam Thielen was touted all offseason as being a prime candidate for touchdown regression which lowered his value for your fantasy lineups. Thielen has responded to this by totaling 131 yards and three touchdowns during the first two games of the season. The Minnesota Vikings are 0-2 heading into this Week 3 matchup, and they are needing to get into the win column.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings WR Adam Thielen

Thielen was the WR6 in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Seattle Seahawks are giving up the 11th most passing yards per game in the NFL with 271.5 yards. With running back Dalvin Cook banged up with an ankle injury, this opens the door for the Vikings to go more pass-heavy. This would obviously favor Adam Thielen and teammate Justin Jefferson who are the Vikings’ primary receivers. Theilen is already a solid play each week, and he should remain in your lineups this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Adam Theilen this week against the Vikings as your WR2.