Tyler Conklin, Chris Herndon start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings had a promising young tight end in Irv Smith Jr. Unfortunately, Smith was lost for the season in the preseason due to injury. This put the eyes on Tyler Conklin who was already on the team as the backup. The Vikings also brought in former New York Jets tight end Chris Herdon to flush out the tight end room. Unfortunately, even with the opportunity, neither one has taken hold of the position.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings TEs Tyler Conklin, Chris Herndon

Even with the tight end position not being the deepest, neither of these guys have been able to get going this season. Conklin leads the pair with 8.6 fantasy points and has six receptions for 56 yards. This is good enough to have him tied for TE31. Herndon doesn’t have a reception so far this season on the two targets he has gotten.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit both of these players. In fact, don’t mind rostering either of them.