Dalvin Cook start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings running back situation is one to monitor as we get closer to Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Starter Dalvin Cook is listed as questionable with an ankle injury, which makes for a tricky situation for a late afternoon kickoff.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings RB Dalvin Cook

Cook is coming off a fantastic performance in which he rushed for 131 yards on 22 carries in a Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. He was replaced by Alexander Mattison at times during the final drive of the game, and Cook’s status is uncertain for Sunday’s game. We’ll see how willing he and the team are to sending him back on the field because the Vikings are in need of a victory as they cannot afford an 0-3 start to the season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If he can go, Cook is an obvious must start as he is every week. If the ankle injury forces him to miss the game, Mattison is definitely worth a start, though Ameer Abdullah would likely get some time. Be sure to check the injury report extensively on Sunday as Cook’s status could still be uncertain even after the first window of games kick off.