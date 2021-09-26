 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dalvin Cook start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Dalvin Cook ahead of the Minnesota Vikings Week 3 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

By Erik Butch
Is Dalvin Cook a must-roster for Week 3 DFS Lineups?

The Minnesota Vikings running back situation is one to monitor as we get closer to Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Starter Dalvin Cook is listed as questionable with an ankle injury, which makes for a tricky situation for a late afternoon kickoff.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings RB Dalvin Cook

Cook is coming off a fantastic performance in which he rushed for 131 yards on 22 carries in a Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. He was replaced by Alexander Mattison at times during the final drive of the game, and Cook’s status is uncertain for Sunday’s game. We’ll see how willing he and the team are to sending him back on the field because the Vikings are in need of a victory as they cannot afford an 0-3 start to the season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If he can go, Cook is an obvious must start as he is every week. If the ankle injury forces him to miss the game, Mattison is definitely worth a start, though Ameer Abdullah would likely get some time. Be sure to check the injury report extensively on Sunday as Cook’s status could still be uncertain even after the first window of games kick off.

