Dallas Goedert, Zach Ertz start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles tight ends Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz were non-existent in the team’s Week 2 loss against the San Francisco 49ers. The Eagles will look to get both Goedert and Ertz back into action on Monday night. It’s worth noting, Ertz has been activated from the COVID-19 IR list.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles TEs Dallas Goedert, Zach Ertz

Last Sunday, Goedert did not have his first catch until the second half and finished the with two receptions (two targets) for 24 yards. As for Ertz, he only had one reception (one target) for six yards.

The tight ends’ lack of production was a microcosm of the Eagles’ offensive struggles. But if they want to have a better Week 3 outing against the Cowboys, then the tight ends have to be involved.

Dallas has struggled against opposing teams tight ends this season, allowing 12.4 fantasy points per game and two touchdowns. I would expect to see some plays for Goedert and Ertz, who can exploit their matchups against Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Between the two tight ends, I would start Goedert as your TE1 against the Cowboys. He currently has more targets (7) than Ertz (4) through two games.