Aaron Rodgers start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

We found out on Thursday that Aaron Rodgers is growing out his hair for a halloween costume. Any guesses as to who he may go as? Regardless, we can keep on speculating leading up to the end of October. For now, we’ll speculate as to how Rodgers will fare against the San Francisco 49ers, the team he grew up rooting for in the Bay Area.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers bounced back for the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football against the Detroit Lions. It wasn’t too difficult to bounce back. The Lions are awful. Either way, it was a nice confidence booster for Rodgers and the Packers offense, which put up 35 points thanks to Aaron Jones and Rodgers. The reigning MVP had a near perfect passer rating, completing 22 of 27 attempts for 255 yards and 4 TDs. Most of Rodgers’ TD passes were short routes in the red zone to Jones. The other one was an almost flawless ball to TE Robert Tonyan down the seam.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The 49ers are dealing with a ton of injuries heading into Sunday Night Football. There’s a chance San Fran struggles to move the ball, which bodes well for Rodgers getting plenty of offensive drives. While Week 1 was concerning, the bounce back in Week 2 shows us everything is fine in Green Bay. Rodgers remains a QB1 for Week 3. There’s no real reason for you to think otherwise.