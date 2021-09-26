 clock menu more-arrow no yes

AJ Dillon start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of AJ Dillon ahead of the Green Bay Packers Week 3 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

By Benjamin Zweiman
AJ Dillon of the Green Bay Packers runs for yardage during the second quarter of a game against the New Orleans Saints at TIAA Bank Field on September 12, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers took down the Detroit Lions 35-17 on Monday Night Football in Week 2. That was thanks to the run game, but not exactly the backup RB in AJ Dillon. Aaron Jones is the No. 1 option and will be until his contract expires or his body gives in. With that, it’s hard to see Dillon carving out a big enough role for the Packers, but let’s take a look anyway.

Dillon got some work as a change-of-pace back for the Packers in their win over the Lions. He got 5 carries for 18 yards and one reception for 8 yards, so a total of 6 touches. That isn’t bad usage for a backup, but Dillon isn’t even being used in the red zone. Granted, the Packers’ touchdowns were scored within the 10-15 yard line, not at the goal line. Maybe down the line we see the Packers try and stuff it into the end zone with Dillon. Those chances may not be very common, however.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

There’s really no reason to start Dillon in any format. He’s strictly the handcuff for Jones should the Pro-Bowler go down with an injury.

