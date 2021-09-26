 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Marquez Valdes-Scantling start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Marquez Valdes-Scantling ahead of the Green Bay Packers Week 3 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Will Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams stay hot on Sunday Night?

The Green Bay Packers got into the win column on Monday Night Football by defeating the Detroit Lions 35-17. We saw a return to normalcy for QB Aaron Rodgers and the passing game, which was a non-factor in Week 1 vs. the New Orleans Saints. It will always be Davante Adams and Aaron Jones at the top of A-Rod’s target list. Can Marquez Valdes-Scantling become more of a factor in Week 3 vs. the San Francisco 49ers? We’ll see.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

MVS has been one of the most frustrating receivers for the Packers in recent memory. He has blazing speed, which makes him a weapon with a Hall of Fame QB like Rodgers. That hasn’t come full circle so far in MVS’s NFL career. There were some signs of a potential breakout coming soon from Week 2. Mostly Valdes-Scantling’s aDOT. His average depth of target against the Lions was 28.0. MSV had a goose egg with no catches and no yards, but his four targets were all down field. A few of them Rodgers just missed the speedy wideout for what would have been a long TD or long gain.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The 49ers are dealing with injuries but still have a tough secondary. This could mean the Packers opt to run the ball more. But my guess is Matt LaFleur will take a shot or two. Still, MVS remains a pretty risky boom-bust FLEX option in deeper formats. Really you can only justify playing Valdes-Scantling in the FLEX in a 12- or 14-team league. He makes more sense as a GPP play in Showdown on DraftKings for SNF.

More From DraftKings Nation