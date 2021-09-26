Marquez Valdes-Scantling start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers got into the win column on Monday Night Football by defeating the Detroit Lions 35-17. We saw a return to normalcy for QB Aaron Rodgers and the passing game, which was a non-factor in Week 1 vs. the New Orleans Saints. It will always be Davante Adams and Aaron Jones at the top of A-Rod’s target list. Can Marquez Valdes-Scantling become more of a factor in Week 3 vs. the San Francisco 49ers? We’ll see.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

MVS has been one of the most frustrating receivers for the Packers in recent memory. He has blazing speed, which makes him a weapon with a Hall of Fame QB like Rodgers. That hasn’t come full circle so far in MVS’s NFL career. There were some signs of a potential breakout coming soon from Week 2. Mostly Valdes-Scantling’s aDOT. His average depth of target against the Lions was 28.0. MSV had a goose egg with no catches and no yards, but his four targets were all down field. A few of them Rodgers just missed the speedy wideout for what would have been a long TD or long gain.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The 49ers are dealing with injuries but still have a tough secondary. This could mean the Packers opt to run the ball more. But my guess is Matt LaFleur will take a shot or two. Still, MVS remains a pretty risky boom-bust FLEX option in deeper formats. Really you can only justify playing Valdes-Scantling in the FLEX in a 12- or 14-team league. He makes more sense as a GPP play in Showdown on DraftKings for SNF.