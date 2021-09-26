Allen Lazard start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers looked more balanced on offense in their Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions. We always knew that the main targets would be WR Davante Adams, RB Aaron Jones and TE Robert Tonyan. Outside of those three, it will continue to be feast or famine down the depth chart.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Allen Lazard

Unfortunately, Lazard is in that feast or famine group for Green Bay. He got a decent amount of snaps, playing 42 against the Lions, fourth-most among skill position players. That snap count didn’t translate to any targets from QB Aaron Rodgers. So even when Lazard is on the field, it appears Rodgers doesn’t trust him or the WR isn’t getting open enough. We saw Lazard show flashes of being a capable receiver in 2020. Inconsistency has always been an issue and he has more talented players ahead of him.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The snap count is encouraging but it’s hard to trust Lazard as more than a very risky FLEX option in deeper leagues. Lazard got 4 targets in Week 1 and we all saw how that game went. Clearly, coach Matt LaFleur adjusted the offensive game plan to feature Jones and Tonyan a bit more, which worked. The 49ers aren’t an easy matchup on the road. Lazard is a punt play at best, but isn’t worth consideration really.