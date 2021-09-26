Robert Tonyan start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The legend of Bobby Tonyan added a new chapter on Monday Night Football in Week 2. After being a non-factor in Week 1 vs. the Saints, the Packers got Tonyan more involved in the offense and things seemed to work out pretty well. Now, we enter Week 3 with Tonyan looking to add to said legend. Let’s investigate.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers TE Robert Tonyan

So Tonyan saw 28 snaps in Week 2 after seeing the same amount in Week 1. The other TE on the roster is Marcedes Lewis, who is really only used in blocking situations, maybe a red zone target here and there. Tonyan has been targeted 7 times to Lewis’ 1 through two games. The three targets Tonyan received on MNF, he turned in 52 yards and a TD. Hopefully that performance will convince coach Matt LaFleur to get Tonyan more involved in the offense for Week 3 vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

To me, Tonyan is still a borderline TE1 with upside. He’s going to get a ton of looks in the red zone once the Packers offense gets back up to speed. This matchup is somewhat tough but we saw the 49ers get somewhat torched by the Lions in Week 1. The Niners will want to focus on Aaron Jones and Davante Adams, which should free Tonyan up for more targets. He’s a viable start in more 12- and 14-team leagues for fantasy football this week.