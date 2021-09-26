George Kittle start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers welcome the Green Bay Packers to town in Week 3 on Sunday Night Football. The 49ers offense has been up and down due to injuries and Jimmy Garoppolo’s inconsistency, but they’ve still managed to put up some decent yardage numbers to date.

Tight end George Kittle had a solid game to open the season, with four catches for 78 yards against the Lions. However, he followed that up with only 17 yards on another four catches in Week 2 against the Eagles. Deebo Samuel has emerged as the 49ers primary playmaker through two weeks, but Kittle remains a key cog to this offense.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers TE George Kittle

Samuel is on fire, leading the NFL in receiving yards. Meanwhile, Brandon Aiyuk has stumbled through the first two weeks, with only one catch on two targets. Aiyuk should eventually get on track, but for the time being it’s just not there.

Kittle was one of the top three tight ends drafted in most fantasy leagues, with him, Travis Kelce, and Darren Waller going in some 1-2-3 order. He’ll have his down games, but his upside remains tremendous week in and week out due to his ability to pick up yards after the catch.

The 49ers face a shaky Packers defense this week and there’s no reason to sit Kittle. You’ll take the occasional poor game, but you likely drafted him a bit earlier than you might normally draft a tight end because of the upside.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Kittle in all formats.