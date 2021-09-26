Deebo Samuel start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers are off to a 2-0 start that has been built in part on the fifth-most efficient passing offense in the NFL. Jimmy Garoppolo has been inconsistent, but in the 49ers first two games he has eventually found his stride in each game.

This is not exactly a shocking development given Kyle Shanahan’s skills as an offensive coach. What has been a surprise is who has benefited most. George Kittle came into the year viewed as the biggest playmaker on offense and Brandon Aiyuk was expected to take a step forward after an enticing rookie season.

Two weeks into the season, it’s third-year receiver Deebo Samuel who leads the team in receptions and receiving yards. In an unexpected twist, Samuel also leads the NFL in receiving yards and has the second-most receptions. Didn’t see that coming!

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel

Samuel is currently the third most productive fantasy receiver in both PPR and fantasy leagues. He has only found the end zone once, but the yardage is piling up. He was always viewed as a talented receiver, and his work in Shanahan’s offensive scheme has resulted in a breakthrough these first two weeks.

With Brandon Aiyuk virtually non-existent in the 49ers offense, Samuel has turned into a must-start. The 49ers face a shaky Packers pass defense that ranks 26th in efficiency. Aiyuk will eventually break through and Kittle is always a threat to get more looks, but for now, Samuel is Jimmy G’s biggest playmaker by a longshot.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

WR1 in all formats.