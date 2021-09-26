Brandon Aiyuk start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers are off to a 2-0 start and while Jimmy Garoppolo has been inconsistent, they still have the fifth-most efficient passing offense through two weeks. This week they face a Green Bay Packers defense that ranks 26th in pass defense efficiency.

Deebo Samuel has been Jimmy G’s go-to guy while Brandon Aiyuk has been virtually non-existent. Aiyuk was not targeted a single time in Week 1, and then caught one of two targets for six yards in Week 2. He came out of training camp with a hamstring issue, but he’s been active and handling punt returns. Something is up, and it’s not entirely clear what it is.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

Aiyuk had a higher ADP than Samuel with the expectation that his upside would propel him into the top 25 wide receivers. Instead, this has been a lost first two weeks. Aiyuk was third in wide receiver snaps in Week 1 but improved to second in Week 2. And yet that is not turning into production. Samuel is the early breakout wide receiver while Aiyuk is on the shortlist for biggest busts thus far.

Aiyuk should break out at some point, but until then it’s hard to justify starting him. In huge leagues with multiple flex positions, you might be able to talk yourself into playing him. Otherwise, you’re just going to have to wait and see when he gets on track.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Aiyuk in virtually all formats.