Elijah Mitchell start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers face another NFC contender on Sunday night when they host the Green Bay Packers in Week 3. The 49ers are 2-0 on the season, but are once again dealing with injury issues in their backfield. Elijah Mitchell emerged as the starter in Week 1, but he’s dealing with a shoulder issue and is officially doubtful for the contest.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell

Mitchell has been alright out of the backfield for San Francisco, averaging 4.1 yards per carry through two games. He broke out in Week 1 but got bottled up the following week against the Eagles. The volume will be there if Mitchell is the starter but his injury suggests he is less likely to play Sunday.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even with Trey Sermon slated to play, Mitchell remains a solid flex option if he takes the field against the Packers. The problem here is he’s listed as “doubtful” which usually means the player isn’t going to play. He’s also playing on Sunday night, so fantasy managers may have to bench him unless they have other options playing in the Sunday night or Monday night contest. Leave Mitchell in the flex spot if you can and make adjustments accordingly based on his designation. Otherwise, he’s best left on the bench this week.