Trey Sermon start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Sunday Night Football features a rematch of the 2019 NFC championship game when the San Francisco 49ers host the Green Bay Packers. The 49ers hope to stay healthy this season and return to their status as contenders while the Packers attempt to reach the Super Bowl after two straight losses in the NFC title game. San Francisco continues to deal with injuries in the backfield, but should have promising rookie Trey Sermon back for Sunday’s contest.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers RB Trey Sermon

Sermon was taken in third round of the 2021 NFL draft to complement San Francisco’s backfield, but he may be thrust into a large role Sunday night. With JaMycal Hasty out and Elijah Mitchell doubtful, Sermon could be the starter and receive plenty of touches. Even if Mitchell does take the field, expect Sermon to be a factor against the Packers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If fantasy managers feel they have better options playing in Sunday’s early games at the running back or flex position, they should play those guys ahead of Sermon. If managers have other options Sunday night or Monday night and can wait for San Francisco’s latest injury news, they can wait out the decision. If Mitchell doesn’t take the field, Sermon becomes a great start against a struggling Green Bay defense. With Mitchell in the lineup, Sermon still has some value but remains a low-end flex play. In deeper leagues or leagues with multiple flex positions, Sermon should start.