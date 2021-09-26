Jimmy Garoppolo start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers are off to a 2-0 start and Jimmy Garoppolo has been up and down during that span. He’s made some key passes and shown some ability to make key plays as a scrambler, but he’s also put them in some tough positions with poor throws. In the first half against the Eagles, his throws were regularly high and off-target. The 49ers should have been trailing by double digits but the Eagles failed to take advantage of opportunities.

Trey Lance continues to wait in the wings, but for the time being, Jimmy G remains the 49ers starter heading into Week 3 Sunday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Garoppolo is currently the 18th-ranked fantasy quarterback. He has 503 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 22 rushing yards and a sneak for a score. This week he faces the Packers for the third time in his career. They rank 26th in pass defense efficiency, coming off a game in which Jared Goff threw for 246 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Garoppolo will have some big games this season, but his only fantasy value for the moment is in two-QB leagues or superflex leagues. If you can use a QB flex, I think we’ll see solid enough numbers to make him worth a start over most non-QB flex options. Otherwise you’re just waiting for some bye week value. He faces the 29th-ranked Colts in Week 7 and the 28th-ranked Jaguars in Week 11. Other than bye weeks, he’s generally not someone you want to be starting in fantasy football.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit in all formats except two-QB and superflex leagues.