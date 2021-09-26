 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Trey Lance start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Trey Lance ahead of the San Francisco 49ers Week 3 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

By David Fucillo
Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers on the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers welcome the Green Bay Packers to town in Week 3 on Sunday Night Football. The Packers have won three of the last five games between these two teams, but the last three playoff matchups dating back to 2013 have been a disaster for Green Bay.

Jimmy Garoppolo heads into Sunday’s game coming off an up-and-down performance against the Philadelphia Eagles, but he is not going anywhere as the starter. Notably, a week after getting some gadget plays against the Lions, rookie QB Trey Lance did not play a snap in Week 2.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers QB Trey Lance

Lance could get some snaps, but the past two weeks show how unpredictable it can be. He got some high leverage opportunities in Week 1, so if we knew he was going to consistently get some work each week, there might be some upside as a super-flex. But we just don’t know, so you can’t stick him in even the deepest of leagues.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit in all formats.

