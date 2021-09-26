Dak Prescott start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Dak Prescott is having a monstrous comeback year. After the season-ending leg injury last season and all the questions about his shoulder during camp, nobody knew what to expect from Prescott this season. He seems like a man on mission as he's played extremely well against two good teams so far.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Prescott threw 58 times for 403 yards and three touchdowns in Week 1. He threw 28 times for 271 yards in Week 2. Prescott has a great relationship with his receivers and they have multiple receivers on their roster that could be the No. 1 for other teams.

It will be interesting to see what the Dallas Cowboys do in a division rivalry match vs. the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Philadelphia’s passing defense has been stellar this season as they’ve allowed 162.5 passing yards per game this season which ranks third in the NFL. I think Dallas will expose this passing defense a bit this week and Dak will have a big game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In a divisional rivalry, Prescott should start this week.